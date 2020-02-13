The Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), said it evacuated 90,000 tonnes of refuse in 2019.

Jibrin Lawal, KEPA General Manager, made this known on Thursday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He said the wastes were generated and evacuated daily from Kaduna metropolis, Zaria and Kafanchan.

According to him, the state of waste generation in the state is extremely high when compared to other bigger states hence the need for strategic intervention to meet up with the challenge.

He identified indiscriminate dumping of refuse as a major challenge to the agency during the year.

“In Kaduna we generate an average of 8,000 tonnes. And you know 1000 tonnes is a lot which can contain up to 100 trailers”.

He lamented over residents’ habit of throwing waste from cars and the dumping of wastes in unauthorised areas.

“Though it is a major challenge but we are addressing it with our weekly sensitisation to ensure residents do the right thing, ” he said.

Responding on the fire incident at Gonin gora dumpsite, he said scavengers from the residential area were responsible for the fire.

“Some scavengers from the community jumped our fence put up fire at the dumpsite which burnt an uncompleted building, but the fire service was in time to put the fire out.”

The KEPA boss said the state government plastic recycling plant would soon begin operation.

“Plans are in top gear to complete the plant this year for the commencement of waste-to-wealth in the second phase waste management programme.”

He called on the public to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in their neighborhoods and ensure they always use designated collection centres.