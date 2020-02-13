The popular Mile 12 Market in Lagos, known for perishable foods and meat is reported burning, reactions of Nigerians on social media seems to be a sad one.
Details of what caused the inferno is unknown.
It was somewhere in owerri Then somewhere in abule egba Now it’s Mile 12. Lord have mercy o
Jesus Christ Mile 12 market is currently burning! God what is happening to Nigeria! Why the fire fire incident every damn week!
Mile 12 is burning again??!! These things don’t look like coincidences
Onobume, son of OGBIKO@elvisosho
Markets are burning they are praying to God for forgiveness. Is it God that is burning your market? Lol una never know wetin dey do una. Just saw the Mile 12 market news, I don’t think this is the end. Let’s continue looking, we are not ready.
Christ Jesus! Mile 12 Market is on fire? Not again! Who did we offend? Millions of naira wasted in these hard times. To those who were affected, may the good lord give you the strength to endure.
Mile 12 market on fire? Who/what is setting fire in Southern markets? Are we still safe in this geographical expression?
