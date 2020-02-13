Leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to visit Borno State again as the sect is fully on ground in the north-east.



In a video the Boko Haram leader released on Thursday, 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Borno, Shekau said the insurgents would attack the president if he returns to Borno.

Boko Haram had launched an attack hours after Buhari paid a condolence visit to the state over the killing of 30 persons in Auno, a community near Maiduguri, on Sunday.



Shekau also gave a condition under which the remaining Chibok schoolgirls in captivity would be released.

More than 100 of the 276 girls abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, in 2014, have remained in Boko Haram custody.



Speaking in Hausa, Shekau said the schoolgirls would be set free if the federal government let go of the sect members currently in detention.

