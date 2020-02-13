Nigerian president, President Muhammadu Buhari stated during his condolence visit to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi, in Maiduguri following recent attacks by Boko Haram which claimed many lives at Auno in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State that he wonders how boko haram survived up till this time.

Buhari’s words,

“Boko Haram, or whatever they are, cannot come up to Maiduguri or its environs without the local leadership knowing; traditionally, the local leadership is in charge of security in their own respective areas.

“With my understanding of our culture, I wonder how Boko Haram survives up to this end.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I campaigned in 2015 and last year on three fundamental issues which include security – you cannot preside over an institution or a country if it is not secured.

“This is just common sense, everybody knows this, even those that have not gone to school know this. As Commander-in-Chief, I am dealing with the security institutions and I believe there is an improvement in security.

“I urge the people of the state to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies; let us deny Boko Haram access to our loyal citizens and encourage displaced people to go back to their land,” the President stated.