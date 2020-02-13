Former Big Brother Stars, Omashola and Jackye have reportedly been seen shading each other on Twitter over the importance of having a leisure time.

Reports said it all started after Omashola advised people against working too hard like Jackye as it pays to some times have fun.

He stated: “Sometimes spoil ur self , no be every time you go they work like Jackye”.

However, the post which did not augur well with Jackye made her come out of her shell to respond that she is more successful than Omashola by stating that Omashola hasn’t made 5% of the profit she has made since they both left the BBNaija reality TV show.

“To be the gr8tst u’ve 2keep working, innovating & creating valuable solutions not wasting ur time balling, u’ll end up as a 40 years old man with no wealth. PS: u haven’t made since u left bbn 5% of profit I’ve made this February on a project #techmoney #noiseless #checkthestats”.