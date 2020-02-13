Lagos – The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Thursday rolled out the drums in celebration for surviving the recent de-listing of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Logo of some political parties in Nigeria

Dr Boniface Aniebonam, National Chairman, NNPP, told newsmen in Lagos that a lot of hard work was put in place to ensure that the party’s survival by playing by the rules and fielding candidates who won seats in the national and state legislatures.

Aniebonam said that the party was also celebrating 20 years of contributing its quota to the nation’s democracy and to bring about a new Nigeria that would meet the yearnings and the aspirations of the people.

‘’A Nigeria where God’s love and rule of law prevail. This has been our guiding principle right from inception,’’ Aniebonam said.

The chairman noted that the journey had not been easy, adding that it took a lot of sacrifice to get to where the party is at the moment.

“The task of gathering men and women that will drive the dream of the party almost left our hands burnt.

“Many of them showed later that they didn’t share our dream of a new Nigeria where politics will be a call to service and not a call to be served.

“As we are getting out of the shock, came a legislation stopping the payment of subvention to parties.

“As if that was not enough, yet another legislation de-listing 74 political parties came on board and NNPP survived it,’’ Aniebonam said.

He said that in spite of the many hurdles, the NNPP continued to remain afloat, noting that the party performed well in the 2019 general elections.

“We also fielded candidate for the Presidential Election. However the INEC disqualified our candidate at the dying minute based on age limit.

“At the end of the whole exercise, NNPP came out in flying colours, winning some seats both in the national and state legislature,’’ Aniebonam said.

The NNPP chairman urged Nigerians to key into the objectives of the party and propagate its concept of a new Nigeria.

The NNPP is one of the parties that survived the recent de-listing of 74 political parties by the INEC. (NAN)