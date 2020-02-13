Maiduguri – The Federal Government has promised to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims of Boko Haram attack in Auno on Sunday in Borno.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouq, stated this on Thursday during a visit to Auno in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

Umar-Farouq was accompanied by Maj.-Gen. Paul Tarfa (rtd.), Chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), its Managing Director, Mohammed Alkali and Gajiya Kolo, Chairperson of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

She said the President was sad at the level of losses incurred by the people as a result of the unprovoked attack.

“We are here on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, who directed that the ministry should come and condole with the government and people of Auno, following the unfortunate attack by the Boko Haram.

“The President has directed me to come with my team to sympathise with you and to also assure you of the government’s commitment to meeting the immediate and lasting need of the people.”

The Minister said that the government would rebuild all the destroyed homes and empower those who lost their means of livelihood with a view to providing lasting solutions to them.

“My staff are here, headed by the Managing Director of NEDC, and other government officials to access the level of damage for immediate intervention,” she said.

The NEDC Managing Director said that the commission would work towards meeting the victims immediate and lasting needs.

“Now we have seen what happened and the level of destruction, now we have to go back to sort ourselves and come back to provide succour and help to rebuild their lives,” Alkali said.

Also speaking, Abba Umar, the District Head of Auno, commended Buhari for his visit to Borno state to sympathise with the people over the unfortunate incident.

Umar lamented that dozens of residents were displaced while other people had lost their means of livelihood.

“Within the past six months, Auno has recorded attacks for about six times by Boko Haram. Many people were left with no option than to move to take refuge in Maiduguri with their relatives.

“With the Sunday incidents, more people were leaving the town because it is no longer safe,” he said.

He appealed to the government to fast track restoration of civic authority in the town and rehabilitate the burnt structures to enable the people return to their homes.

In his remarks, Alhaji Mustapha Gubio, the Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, assured the people of government’s commitment to reconstruct all Boko Haram ravaged communities in the state.

Gubio commended the minister for visiting the victims at the time of their needs, adding that the state was also working to bring immediate succour to the affected victims. (NAN)

