Lead prosecution in the trial of Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, Aminu Alilu, confirmed the payment of N200, 000 cost awarded against the Federal government by the court on grounds of delay.

Alilu said this at the commencement of proceedings on Thursday.

Sowore/Bakare: Court adjourns trial to March 11

Alilu also applied that the amended two counts charge newly filed against the defendants on February 10, 2020, be substituted with the old charges filed on September 20, 2019.

Confirming Mr Alilu’s claim regarding the fine, defence lawyer, Abdul Mahmud, confirmed that the N200, 000 cost was paid to the defence through the bank account of a senior member of the team, Mr Olayinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, on Wednesday.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu admitted the application by Alilu to substitute the previous charge of September 20, 2019, for fresh two-count charges bordering on treasonable felony dated February 10, 2020.

After hearing all sides on Thursday, Justice Ijeoma adjourned the case to the 11th, 12th and 13th of March for definite trial.