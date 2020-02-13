Ado Ekiti – Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Thursday commiserated with the family of the doyen of High-life Music, Dr Victor Olaiya, who died on Wednesday at 89.

According to him, Ekiti State and Nigeria have lost a global music icon in the passage of Dr Olaiya.

He described him as one of the foremost and finest musicians in the country.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, the governor described the Ijesa-Isu Ekiti-born musician as “Ekiti’s precious and priceless gift to the whole world”.

He noted that the late Olaiya was a passionate singer, great entertainer, multi-talented instrumentalist and composer who had a good mastery of the stage.

Magu seeks public ownership of anti-corruption

The governor said he was consoled knowing that Olaiya did not only live long, but lived well and impacted many lives through his music before taking his final bow.

He added that it was the impact and uniqueness of Olaiya’s music that earned him the Ekiti State Honour in 2011, in addition to a car gift.

Fayemi further said that “Dr Olaiya’s name has been eternally etched in the Nigerian music hall of fame, for creating an identity for himself as a multi-talented musician.”

“Although Dr Olaiya is dead, his legacies will continue to live on especially in the hearts of millions of his admirers all over the world.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the family of the late Dr Olaiya.

“I urge the children to be consoled with the fact that Baba lived well, made a name for himself, and was honoured in his life time.

“Our prayer is that God will grant him eternal rest.”(NAN)