The Regional Manager, Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), Mr Mansir Nakande, said the company had agreed to give 30 per cent discount to debtor-customers in Jos metropolis.

Nakande disclosed this during a road work to sensitise residents of Jos to the ongoing 30 per cent discount and to enable them to benefit from the discount.

He said that customers should be obligated to pay their bills to enjoy uninterrupted services from the company at all times.

He said that mass movement of people to certain locations within the metropolis had affected their infrastructure and there was need for enumeration in such areas to be able to serve the people better.

The Head, Cooperate Communication of the company,Mrs Saratu Aliyu , said that money recovered from the promo would be invested back into the company`s network to upgrade and to expand the network infrastructure.

“You will agree with me that there are expansions in almost everywhere, buildings are being erected and demands are getting higher and we also have to catch up and that is why we have this promo, ” Aliyu said.

She said it was an avenue for customers to enjoy their reward for loyalty and also for JEDC to generate additional revenue to invest back into the network.

She said that the debt was as a result of lack of adequate required level of payment from the customers that had accumulated over time.

Nakande however called on all customers to use this opportunity to pay up what they owe to enable the company to serve them better.

Mrs Janet Ekene , a trader said she was owing close to N30,000 and was now eager to pay up her debt to enjoy the promo while it lasted.

Mr Kelechi John, a trader at Chobe Market, had also agreed to pay what he owed the company to enable him to enjoy the promo.