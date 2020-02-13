Veteran Fuji Musician, Adewale Ayuba, on Thursday mourned and paid tribute to highlife icon, Victor Olaiya who died on Wednesday at the age of 89.

Olaiya

Also, veteran musician, Ebenezer Obey on Wednesday mourned late highlife music legend, Victor Olaiya, whom he said lived a life worthy of emulation.

Ayuba while speaking in Lagos described late Olaiya as a musician who had great love for African culture as he promoted it in most of his musical records.

He said the late highlife icon was one of the musical legends he looked up to in the Nigerian entertainment industry because he laid good examples for others to follow.

He noted that his contributions to the development of the Nigerian entertainment industry would not be forgotten as he had left indelible marks in the industry.

“Wow! It is a great loss. He was one of the legends we looked up to; his efforts in the entertainment industry in Nigeria will never be forgotten.

“May his soul rest in peace,” Ayuba said

The Bonsue-Fuji maestro said some of the qualities he admired most in the late musical legend were his humility, devotion to his career and his ardent promotion of Nigerian culture.

“He was a humble man, devoted to his career and had great love for Nigerian culture which he promoted. It is indeed a huge loss for Africa and our great nation, Nigeria,” he said.

Obey stated in Lagos described Olaiya as a good leader, a great entertainer par excellence who had contributed meaningfully to the growth of Nigerian and African entertainment industry.

Obey noted that Olaiya had laid good examples for other African musicians to emulate, having projected good morals in his musical works.

According to him, late Olaiya remained focused, hardworking and dedicated to his career which the younger musicians must emulate to make remarkable progress in the industry

NAN reports that Olaiya died at the age of 89, after a brief illness on Wednesday afternoon at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The “Baby Jowo” crooner retired from his musical career in 2017 and had some hit tracks like: “Omopupa”; “Jemila”; “So fun mi”; “Tina Meta”; “Pambotoriboto”; “Aigana”; “Odale Ore”; “Mo Fe Muyan”; Opataritius”; “Omolanke”, among others.

“Nigeria has lost one of the African fathers of highlife music; he has contributed his quota to the development of the entertainment industry and I pray his soul rests in peace and God comforts his family.

“Olaiya was a very serious-minded person who projected the highlife music throughout the entire world.

“He is indeed a man to emulate. He later diverted to do business and he was a successful businessman also,” Obey said.