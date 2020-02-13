An FCT High Court Maitama on Thursday fixed Feb. 19 for hearing in a motion filed by former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) seeking for the release of his passport to travel for medical attention.

Dasuki is being tried before Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf in two separate cases alongside other defendants since 2015.

Dasuki appears in court, withdraws application protesting against his trial

The former Minister of State for Finance, Mr Bashir Yuguda; a former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa; his son, Sagir; and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited, are listed as defendants in one of the cases.

The other defendants in the fraud charges are: former General Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Baba Kusa and two firms — Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

Baba- Yusuf, fixed the date, after Mr Adeolu Adedipe, defence counsel, informed the court that he has an filed an application and served it on Feb. 11 on the EFCC.

The judge also fixed March 13 for hearing in the substantive suit.

Adedipe said the motion is seeking for the release of Dasuski ‘s passport.

Counsel to EFCC, Mr Adebisi Adeniyi, informed the court that he was served two days ago and needed time to study it.

”The challenge we have is that we are yet to verify if the passport is with the court because the prosecution does not have it in our custody,” he said.

Earlier, Adeniyi told the court that the prosecution was withdrawing its motions, dated Oct. 4, 2019 and Dec. 20, 2019.

NAN reports that in the charge , with number FCT/HC/CR/42/2015, he was charged alongside a former Minister of State for Finance, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda.

They are facing a 25-count charge bordering on alleged criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public fund to the tune N19.4 billion.

