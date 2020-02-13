Formula One confirmed it is postponing this year’s Chinese Grand Prix racing event due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Liberty Media Corp.-owned firm said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

“The 2020 Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April 17-19, has been postponed as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak,” Formula One said, adding that it is considering potential alternative dates for the event if the situation improves.

In a statement, the FIA said: “As a result of continued health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, the FIA and Formula 1 have taken these measures in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains of primary concern.”

The Chinese Grand Prix is the latest to join a list of global events getting canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The FIA earlier this month canceled its all-electric Formula E racing event in Sanya, China, scheduled for March 21 and said it is looking at alternative dates for the event.