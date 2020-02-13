The Senate Constitution Review Committee has resolved to consider the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference and the Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led Committee report on restructuring.

Chairman of the committee and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo – Agege gave this assurance during the inauguration of the 58 – member committee on Wednesday by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

In carrying out the national assignment, Omo – Agege said the committee will no doubt, consider the alteration of the sixth schedule to make provision for new items, such as the establishment of National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly, Pre-election Matters Tribunal, Governorship Pre-election Matters Tribunals and Presidential Pre-election Matters Tribunal, including time limits for the disposal of all pre-election matters before the conduct of the general elections.

He said the committee will also consider the need for the devolution of power, full local government fiscal autonomy, full autonomy of the judiciary in the area of administration of justice, youth inclusiveness in governance and gender parity or affirmative action.

“This is by no means an exhaustive list. The committee will also consider inputs from stakeholders and different interest groups across the country,” he added.

In addition, the deputy Senate president said the committee will liaise with its counterparts in the House of Representatives, state Houses of Assembly and collaborate and build consensus with all stakeholders to ensure synergy.

He added that development partners will also play pivotal roles through counsel, workshops, conferences and interactions.

Speaking on the need for constitutional amendment, the chairman said this lies at the heart of constitutional theory and practice, asserting that “constitutionalism implies that the fundamental rules for effective exercise of state power and protection of individual rights should be stable and predictable and not subject to easy change or the whims of individuals.

“This is most central in our noble and continual pursuit of the general will. It is for this reason that the drafters of our constitution deliberately made the process of constitutional amendment very painstaking.

“Yet, the greater need to improve democratic governance or adjust to the ever -changing political, economic and social realities have made it necessary for our nation to embark on this journey again.

“Changing times have brought new challenges and today in our country, we are faced with increased insecurity, slow economic growth, rising poverty and a poor political culture, amongst others.

“These challenges that will define the way Nigerians will live in the 21st century have continued to agitate the minds of our people. It is against this background that the need for constitutional reforms has once again become necessary.”

Inaugurating the committee, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan charged the members to be mindful of the central role of the constitution as the ground norm of democracy, adding that the continued success of democracy is reasonably dependent on a well- thought constitution.

He urged them to conduct extensive consultations with public organisations and the civil society as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the vehicle for elections, civil society groups, the academia, the media, and indeed, the citizenry.

“Though no constitution can be faultless, mostly because social dynamics are unpredictable, but a good review can increase its functionality and then decrease social agitations. This will not only ensure national harmony, but also guarantee the greater peace and progress of our country.

“As statesmen, we surely have another noble task in our hands. And it is also a task that I belief my distinguished colleagues and indeed, the National Assembly will excel at carrying out. We do not just envisage a country where citizens will feel fulfilled, but also one where happiness, peace and prosperity will come with it.

“We long for a country where our economy will not only be prosperous, but also where the political process will be seamless, and characterized with noble causes of service, patriotism and nationalism,” said Lawan.