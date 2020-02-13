Nigarian Afropop singer and Grammy-nominated artiste Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has set Twitter on fire after he said that he is the best Nigerian artiste since Fela and that nobody paved the way for him

He said “Lol. NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey find them own. I bin Out here, if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I’m the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy.”

He also said ‘The same people that wish you the best to your face are the same people that hope and pray you Fail so that they can feel better about themselves. That’s just Life. That’s why compliments mean nothing to me cuz hate, Jealousy and “it shoul have been me” are sugar coated by them ‘

But many people including his fans have different view on what he is saying below are some of the tweets

@OlaTheOG·Burna that thanked Kanye West 2 years ago because his album title “ye” lifted his career is out here telling us he gave Africa the respect they have now lmao. Gotta respect the weed tho. Elite work tbh

@volqx·No one is talking about Don Jazzy , Reminisce, Olamide , No one is talking about Psquare , Dbanj , Davido , Banky W , Wizkid , Simi etc These are the people that built the Nigerian music industry for me & have been consistent , I was stanning Burna on something else entirely .

@__Mbah· said:

I’ve read that Burna Boy’s tweet over and over and i think i get where he’s coming from. But for me, it’s Wizkid, Davido, Olamide then Burna Boy!

@waxzyy_Now I see why the Wizkid FC never want Burna Boy to win that Grammy. See arrogance lmao.. Baba say him set table .. So, D Banj, 2 Baba, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide con set mat abi ?? If you don’t geddifok with all your refurbish songs

@Zsauceboi·

If anyone should put on a pride in this Afrobeats of a thing should be Wizkid cos he has achieved more than any Afrobeats alive but No, man still gives his respect to the legends. Burna is a good artiste but he needs to get behind the queue and give his due respect

King Sunny Ade

Babatunde Olatunji

Femi Kuti

Seun Kuti



They all got Grammy nominations but never spite us with it nor make unnecessary self-acclamation.



