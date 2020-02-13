The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has accused the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah of stoking the embers of ethnic and religious division in the country.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the BMO said it reached this conclusion following recent comments by the Bishop during a homily in Kaduna at the funeral ceremony for a Catholic seminarian, Michael Nnadi of the Good Shepherd Seminary, Kaduna, who was killed penultimate week by kidnappers who raided the seminary.

“We are disappointed that a highly respected Bishop, who is also flourishing in his faith along with his adherents at the seat of the caliphate in Sokoto can descend to the level of creating unnecessary division and tension in the country.

“Perhaps we need to remind Bishop Kukah that his verbal attacks on President Buhari has the capacity to polarise the country along religious lines. To the best of our knowledge, the President has concentrated on rebuilding the country in the core areas of economy, security and fight against corruption.

“It is important to note that the adherents of both religions have lived together for a very long time and co-habited peacefully as one people and the least that is expected of Bishop Kukah and other influential Nigerians is to preach peace and promote peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians.

“We want to use this medium to remind Bishop Kukah and other eminent Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari and his team have been focused on rebuilding a country ravaged by mindless corruption, infrastructure deficit and a wobbling economy.

“Today, with Buhari’s determination and commitment, things are changing for the better, and the least that is expected of leaders in Bishop Kukah’s position, and indeed all Nigerians, is to lend their support.”

The group says while it condemns the unlawful and gruesome killing of the Catholic seminarian, and other persons by kidnappers, “yet it is important we rally together as a people and support President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration under these difficult circumstances.

“Rather than highlighting our differences, we appeal to Bishop Kukah to use his vantage priestly position to promote understanding and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in its quest to bequeath a country which all Nigerians can be proud of.”