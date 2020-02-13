Popular market in Lagos, Mile 12 has been razed by fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

This outrage started barley two months after Balogun market was gutted by fire.

The inferno which is currently trending on twitter this morning, has attracted reactions from twitter users.

According to a tweet from @von_Bismack, the cause of the fire is yet unknown and fire fighters are yet to come to the scene.

Breaking: Mile 12 Market is currently burning

No help has reached their.



Please retweet and tag the necessary persons responsible to help put out this fires



I really don’t understand these fires pic.twitter.com/j8MfQDMMe2 — DEMAGOGUE PhD.🔺senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) February 13, 2020

The arson continues this time Mile 12 market. Something sinister is definitely going on with this recurring market fires.

Details shortly…