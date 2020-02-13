The federal government has re-arraigned Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, on a two-count charge of treasonable felony.

At the court on Thursday, Aminu Alilu, the prosecution counsel, asked that the previous seven-count charge, which was filed in September 2019, be substituted with the amended charge.

Upon re-arraignment, Sowore and Olawale Bakare, his co-defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier today, there was an altercation between the security attached to the judge and the journalists who are covering the case.

Justice Ojukwu asked if the statement is the exact statement the witnesses made when they were cross examined by the prosecution. Aliyu answered in the affirmation.