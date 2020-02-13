The federal government has struck out former seven-count against Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, and Olawale Bakare

This came as they were re-arraigned on a two-count charge of treasonable felony.

The court also adjourns the trial to March over lack of video evidence by prosecution

Bakare, Sowore had plead not guilty to fresh charges as court registrar read the new charge to them.

The judge adjourned the case to 11,12,13th of March 2020 to enable the prosecution provide video evidence to the defence team and also for the defence to look at the videos.



