Boutique owners in Makurdi, the Benue state capital have expressed delight with the high patronage of red outfits ahead of the St Valentine’s Day celebration today.

A cross section of the boutique owners on Thursday in Makurdi, said that they have already exhausted their stocks.

Mrs. Funmilayo Kayode, whose shop is located at High Level area of Makurdi, said she ordered red gowns and tops worth over N500, 000, but has already sold all.

She said some of her customers were young people who came in with their girlfriends to shop for them, adding that ”some of these young people, come in here with their fiancées to pick some red attires for them.”

Funmilayo also said she has other gift items for the occasion like wrist watches, perfumes and assorted jewelleries that were selling well. According to her, some of the gift items are sold between N12, 000 and N15, 000.

” For male gift packs such as belts, perfumes and bottles of wine are sold at the cost of N15, 000 and N20, 000,” she said.

Another shop owner, Mrs. Grace Tyor said that “so far, I have sold quiet a number of red gowns and T-shirts and am still selling.”

READ ALSO: Germany releases first coronavirus patient from hospital

She said the month of February is a time when people give out gifts to their loved ones and the less privileged and by so doing, they buy clothes or jewellery to celebrate the day.

Grace said her gowns were sold for N4, 000 and N6, 000 depending on style and elegance while a male red T-shirt went for N2, 000 and N4, 000 also depending on the design.

It was further observed that recreational parks in Makurdi have put up banners to celebrate the day with performances and shows to bring lovers together.

At the City Bay Park in Makurdi, the management said they were organizing a show where lovers would compete for a grand prize of N50, 000 and various other prizes.

Manager of City Bay Park, James Iyorden, said the show was organized to celebrate the season of Valentine and “to let people know what love is all about.”

James said other side attractions would include performances from various artistes in Makurdi as well as dance competition by couples.