David Beckham’s new MLS club Inter Miami might be forced to change its name after losing the battle in a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Italy’s Inter Milan.

The Italian club is claiming that ‘Inter’ is synonymous with them and thus, the might get a little bit confused.

Miami attorney David Winker, writing for Law.com, says that the Italian club appears to have overcome the significant legal threshold of “likely confusion”, adding he believes the ruling “will result in Miami having to change its name”.

According to the report, the claim by the MLS that ‘there are a number of clubs around the world that use Inter in their name – SC Internacional of Porto Alegre, Brazil, Inter Nashville FC, Inter Atlanta FC, FC Inter Turku (Finland), NK Inter Zapresic (Croatia), Inter Leipzig (Germany) and Inter de Grand-Goave (Haiti) – did not meet its burden to show that MLS has valid proprietary, or ownership, right in the name, Inter.’

The battle of the Inters? Is this a ‘derby’ we never knew we had?

Inter Miami (for now, anyway) is scheduled to play its first home game in the club’s history on 14th March against LA Galaxy after opening with back-to-back away matches at Los Angeles FC and DC United.