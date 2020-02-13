A hospital in Xishui County in China’s eastern Hubei province will be reorganised into a novel coronavirus treatment centre that can accommodate 200 patients.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Russian diplomats in Seoul warn citizens of travel restrictions in S. Korea



The provincial government said this on Thursday.

It is planned to restructure the maternity hospital within seven days into a temporary medical centre for treating the virus.

Work began on-site on Tuesday with the involvement of more than 100 people, the government wrote on the Weibo blogging website.

According to the latest official data, more than 2,600 coronavirus cases were recorded in Hubei’s Huanggang district, of which about 300 were in Xishui County.

When the provincial authorities realised in late January that the spread of the virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, was rapidly spreading and becoming an emergency, many hospitals were reorganised into specialised treatment centres.

Two additional hospitals, Huoshenshan and Leishenshan, were built in record time.

They can accommodate 2,500 patients in total.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province in late December.

The virus has since spread to more than 20 other countries.

It has so far infected more than 60,000 people worldwide, resulting in the passing of more than 1,350 people.