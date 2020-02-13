Ukamaka Okoye, a woman who hails from Anambra State, has been spotted by BBC Igbo for producing brake and clutch levers for automobile companies in Nigeria.

According to Okoye, she produces for Nine brands of bikes in Nigeria and battery head terminals for all cars. She noted that all her materials are locally sourced from Nnewi.

Okoye who spoke in Igbo language in an interview with BBC Igbo, said she was motivated to learn a skill after being poorly paid at a computer center she previously worked.

She added that brakes and clutches for both motorcycles and tricycles are also produced by her.

Okoye said, ”I believe that what a man can do, a woman can do it better.

”We source our materials from Nnewi where we gather bad aluminum and engines, recycle and use them for production.

” Most time I go to Onitsha to also source for materials.

”I love to train and impact women, and that was why I chose to employ women to work with me.

Explaining her challenges, she said inadequate machines and electricity have hindered her production.

”I cannot produce much because of inadequate machines because it is the machines that will facilitate mass production.

She further advised women to take up any opportunity that comes their way and not look down on their capacities.

According to her, she was encouraged by her husband to learn the skill and he also supports her in business.

Speaking to her husband, he said that he welcomed her zeal to acquire a skill irrespective of its nature.

He said, ” knowing fully well that it is a male dominated business line, I believe that there is nothing anybody cannot do.

”Since it is an interest that comes from her heart, I can’t stop her.



