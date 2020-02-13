The Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly has advised the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the need to relocate its subsidiaries to the state.

The subsidiaries are the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS).

The House also wants ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies to relocate its operational base to the state.

This resolution was sequel to the resolution reached following the adoption of a motion sponsored by the member representing Ini State Constituency, Emmanuel Ekpenyong, at plenary on Thursday.

Ekpenyong in his submission informed the House that the relocation of the head offices of DPR and NAPIMS would have the ripple effect of forcing ExxonMobil to also relocate its headquarters to Akwa Ibom state.

He said that the state contributes about 33 per cent of Nigeria’s daily volume of oil production and was by far the highest oil producing state in Nigeria.

The legislator said with the adverse environmental impacts caused by crude oil exploration, ExxonMobil should have its operational base in the state to enhance development and promote economic growth.

“Whereas, as the saying goes that to whom much is given, much is expected; Akwa Ibom Sstate has given the highest volume of oil and revenue to Nigeria.

“So, we expect the federal government to relocate the head offices of two NNPC subsidiaries, namely the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) to Akwa Ibom state,” Ekpenyong said.

Speaker Aniekan Bassey, said the refusal of the DPR and NAPIMS to relocate to the state was a deliberate attempt aimed at depriving the people of the state of their rights and privileges and commended Ekpenyong for sponsoring the motion which he described as timely.

The speaker directed that a copy of the resolution be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly from Akwa Ibom state for further action.

Also at plenary, the House received a motion on the urgent need to curb extortion of electricity consumers in the state, sponsored by the member representing Mkpat Enin State Constituency, Victor Ekwere.

The speaker referred the motion to the House Committee on Rural Development and Public Utilities to interface with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company and report back to the House within two weeks.

The House thereafter, adjourned plenary to reconvene on February 18.