A total of 679 bills have been presented before the House of Representatives since the inception of the 9th National Assembly, says the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC/Abia).

Rep. Kalu, who stated this while briefing newsmen at a pre-event briefing on the House on Thursday in Abuja, said that while some of the bills were at different stages of consideration in the House, others were before the Committee of the Whole.

The House spokesperson however, disclosed that 278 motions have been moved.

Speaking on the proposed House magazine, which would be launched on February 2 9, Rep. Kalu said: “These (motions and bills), the magazine will capture, so that at all times, you will have access to credible information about what is happening in the House.

“We will have pictorials; not just documenting mere stories, but evidence that one can relate to.”

He said that the magazine would also provide information on the activities of the House to Nigerians and present a positive perception of the 9th National Assembly.

“The need for us to change the perception from what it is to what it ought to be is the effort we are making with this magazine, where we would reflect that we are not as Nigerians think we are.

“This magazine would be a platform of the participant’s observation, not a non participatory observation, and Nigerians would be able to see into the activities of the house,” he said.

According to him, the information that would be in the magazine would also showcase the integrity of the House.

Rep. Kalu added that the magazine would be a rich source of information for reporters covering the activities of the House.