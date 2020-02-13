The police on Thursday, arraigned six men in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, for engaging in a violent street fight on Lagos Island.

The police charged Wasiu Tajudeen, 19, Yusuf Ahmed, 25, Adedayo Maliq, 29, Tiamiyu Sakiru, 21, Basit Ajao, 21 and Olalere Ahmed, 27, with conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and breach of peace.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

READ ALSO: Fisherman kills wife over N5,000 ends up in Police net



According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by engaging in a violent street fight and damaging property worth millions.

John told the court that the defendants committed the offence with some others, who are at large on Dec. 28, 2019 at 8.20 a.m. in Okepopo and Tappa area of Lagos Island.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendants belonged to an unlawful society known as Eiye confraternity.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 42, 168 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Nwaka adjourned the case untill March 2 for mention.