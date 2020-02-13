The University of Abuja has said it will award first class certificates to 26 graduants at its 24th convocation ceremony billed on February 15, 2020.

Addressing at a pre-convocation briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the vice chancellor of the university, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah said that a total number of 26 students would be awarded first class degrees, 866-second class upper, 2317-second class lower, 339 third class and 52 pass degrees.

Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah also announced that the university in the next academic session will be introducing new courses namely; pharmacy, Architecture, Urban and Regional planning as well as Environmental Science amongst others.

‘’very soon, the faculty of pharmacy will kick off. The department is going to be unique because we will be having a curriculum that will strengthen the students to be the best’’, he said.

While stressing that the university will make foreign languages compulsory for all its students, the vice chancellor added that the development was part of it effort to ensure students become globally competitive, the university will make foreign languages compulsory for all its students.

“It is now compulsory for our students to offer foreign languages whether Arabic, French or any other one because we don’t want them to operate only in Nigeria but globally.”

Na’allah added that the institution has also entered into agreement with China to begin a programme on Railway Engineering which will be the first in the country.

“We want the vision of the federal government to be supported by our university in ways that our students can be termed not only engineers of railways but also innovators of the twenty first century railway system,” he added.

