The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that 23 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging petroleum products and food stuff.

NPA said this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ships as general cargo, containers, butane gas, bulk wheat, frozen fish, steel prod, fertiliser, ethanol, automobile gasoline and fuel.

It said that 21 other ships have arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with fuel, containers, bulk wheat, general cargo and base oil.

The authority said it was expecting 18 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods between Feb. 14 and Feb. 24.

It said that the ships contained container, general cargo, steel prod, frozen fish, gypsum, bulk wheat and petrol.

According to the publication, they are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.