Hosts Kwara State Polytechnic (KwaraPoly) on Thursday in Ilorin won the table tennis competition of the ongoing 2020 Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) after clinching seven medals from the competition’s events.

The final medals table released by Games officials showed that KwaraPoly garnered two gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

The Polytechnic Ibadan placed second on the table tennis medals table after garnering two gold, two silver and one bronze medals to have five medals overall.

Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOLY) won four medals to place third —- two gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

Yaba College of Technology hauled one gold and three bronze medals to place fourth on the medals table, while Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti won one silver and bronze medals to place fifth.

The Games which is expected to end on Sunday has participants from 51 institutions featuring in 14 sports events.