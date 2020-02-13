A 31-year-old chef, Innocent Etim, defendant in a defilement case on Thursday told an FCT High Court, Nyanya, that the alleged victim was now rightfully married to him.

The police charged Etim with two counts bordering on defilement. Etim, who testified as a witness in his defence, told the court that the girl he was accused of defiling is now married to him.

”I have met all the marriage rites as required by the tradition to marry the girl. She delivered a baby boy on October 18, 2019 and we had the church dedication too.

“I did not touch her on February 13, 2017. It was her birthday and I asked her to come and collect a cake. She came and I gave her the cake,” he said.

After his testimony, his counsel, Dickson Umoru, told the court that the defence was closing its case.

Sequel to this, the judge, Justice Peter Kekemeke adjourned the matter until April 6 for adoption of written addresses.

The prosecution counsel, Samuel Offiah, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on February 13, 2017, at Suaka area of Abuja. He told the court that the defendant defiled the girl, who was then 13 years.

Offiah said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 1 and 5 (1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015

The defendant pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of N2 million and a surety in like sum.