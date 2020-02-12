Zenith Bank Plc has introduced a new product, Z-Woman, which is focused on empowering female business owners.

Z-Woman account holders’ stand a chance to enjoy loans of up to N10 million at a single-digit interest rate, free digital skills training, and free exhibition stands at Zenith Bank events and many other benefits which will help them grow their businesses and increase sales. The Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said that Z-Woman offers women the opportunity to enjoy a partnership with the Zenith Bank brand as the name Z-woman implies. The Z-Woman account is designed to address the unique needs of women-owned businesses and offer them unmatched services that empower them to achieve more.

Zenith Bank is recognized as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Nigeria and was voted the most customer-focused bank in Nigeria for the Retail and SME segments in the 2018 KPMG Annual Banking Industry Customer Satisfaction Survey (BICSS).

The bank’s commitment to world-class service standards has led to several product innovations over the last couple of months including the “Zenith Timeless Account”, which allows Nigerians aged 55 years and above bank for free, the “Zenith Save4me”, a high-interest target savings account and “Dubai Visa Service” on the Zenith Internet Banking Platform, which offers convenient application and payment for visas to Dubai.