The Councillor representing Galadima Ward, Mr Lukman Danbuzu, alongside thousands of his supporters from Talata-Mafara town in Zamfara have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a statement signed by Malam Yusuf Idris, the Director General Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication to Gov. Bello Matawalle, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday.

Idris said that two other councillors from the former APC governor Abdul-Aziz Yari’s home local government area, including Bello Ruwan-Bado of Garbadu Ward and Tijjani Shittu of Morai Ward, also defected to the PDP from APC.

They announced their defection after meeting with Matawalle at the Government House in Gusau on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the ongoing political permutations continue in Zamfara especially against the opposition APC with the defection of several APC stalwarts in the state to the PDP.

Lukuman, who spoke on behalf of the defecting councillors, attributed their decision to the sustainable peace under the PDP-led government in the state which is better than what obtained in the former APC-led administration.

“We are convinced that the Governor Matawalle-led leadership is serious in all it is doing to bring succour to the generality of Zamfara citizens.

“Within the first six months of the present administration, the governor has improved the wellbeing of the citizens, especially through youth and women empowerment.

“We cannot continue to be in APC which failed the citizens of the State in many ways when in power; we promised to work with the PDP-led administration under Governor Matawalle,” he said.

Responding, Matawalle expressed his happiness over the decision of the councillors, promising not to let them down and ensure that the welfare of the people remains his utmost priority.

“I commend you for identifying with the truth, my happiness cannot be quantified while our administration is impacting positively in the lives of the people, including politicians from the opposition parties.

“The defection of the councillors from Talata Mafara is an indication that even the opposition politicians are joining hands with our leadership unconditionally to move the state forward,” Matawalle said.

The governor also said that the trend of selfish leadership in the state is over and must be replaced by the zeal and determination to take Zamfara to higher level.

He assured equal treatment to all defectors.

(NAN)