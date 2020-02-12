A Lagos-based Physician, Dr Chinedu Anyanwu says there is need to increase awareness on hypertension or High Blood Pressure (High BP) as a silent killer disease.

The World Health Organisation, (WHO) says blood pressure is the force exerted by circulating blood against the walls of the body’s arteries, the major blood vessels in the body and hypertension is when blood pressure is too high.

Anyanwu told in Lagos on Wednesday, that hypertension is the most cardiovascular disorder that required life-long drug treatment.

“High blood pressure is a silent killer in Nigeria and many people are not even aware of it.

“Many people have had heart attacks, stroke or dropped dead suddenly, not knowing it is as a result of high blood pressure that was either not detected or managed well.

“Hence, people need to know about the condition, the possible causes and the need to change lifestyle as well as the importance of screening for early detection.’’

Speaking on some of the effects of untreated high blood pressure, the physician said, it could result to harmful enlargement of the heart and change to the body arteries which may result in stroke, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure and eye problems.

Anyanwu advised people on the need for regular medical checks.

“People should imbibe the habit of checking their blood pressure every day.

“Also, they should test for blood sugar level, high blood pressure and do chest X-ray to reduce the rate of sudden deaths.

“Most importantly, they should eat healthy; eat lots of fruits, vegetables and drink enough water.

“Exercise and walking are also very important in maintaining good health and controlling blood pressure.

“If anyone feels change in their body system, they should consult their physician,”Anyanwu advised.