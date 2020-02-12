The Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) says it intends to take awareness on the ills of rape and mental health to the University of Abuja (Uniabuja) during the valentine season.

Mrs Imabong Sanusi, Executive Director of WOTCLEF, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Valentine for Side Chicks, not wives – Bobrisky



“We at WOTCLEF, will be partnering with other stakeholders to create awareness about rape and mental issues like depression amongst the youths at the University of Abuja,’’ she said.

Sanusi urged Nigerian youths to use the valentine season to show care and compassion to others rather than dwell in social vices.

“If people’s hearts are not broken; if people do not sexually molest minors; if people are not trafficked, then it is love,’’ she said

Sanusi said that valentine was a good season to show genuine love to other people, especially the vulnerable in society.

“Valentine symbolises love and the expression of love. The colour blue is said to be for love but red is the colour worn on Feb. 14.

“If the day can go without orgies and revelry, but just about clean fun, it is okay.

“From the spiritual angle, the scriptures do not make mention of valentine but does of love. People should be encouraged to sincerely show and exhibit love to others.