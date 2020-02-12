Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has called for a meeting with all Side Chicks in Nigeria.

Bobrisky in a video said that Side Chicks need to meet before Friday which is February 14, Valentine day.

He went on to say that Valentine day February 14 is not for house wives but for Side Chicks like Bobrisky

Igbo to celebrate ancestral lunar year

Bobrisky said: So guys can all these wives hold on a bite take a deep breath and come down

February 14 is for all Side Chicks. It is not for wives in the house

‘So if you are a side chic like Bobrisky this is the time we need to have a meeting before this Friday which is Valentine

He also went on to say ‘Can all d housewives sleep at home with their wrapper let we d SIDE CHICK take care of your man on 14th. After 14 he can come back home to meet with u

