Lagos – Access Bank Plc has unveiled series of deals and exciting offers to celebrate its customers in the Valentine season in a campaign tagged “It’s a Love Thing”.

. Herbert Wigwe Access Bank MD

Mr Victor Etuokwu, the bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, said in Lagos on Wednesday that the campaign, the fourth in the series, had kicked-off on Feb.11 and would last until Feb. 29.

“Valentine season is another opportunity to show love to our customers by rewarding their loyalty and enabling them achieve their valentine wishes.

“We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty to Access Bank.

“We are grateful to our customers and non-customers who depend on our banking services and products to achieve seamless banking transactions and wish everyone a happy valentine celebration,” Etuokwu said.

The bank’s Group Head, Consumer Banking, Adaeze Umeh, said the campaign was initiated to reward customers for their loyalty and patronage.

“In the spirit of the love season, we are going to reward customers who financed the purchase of a Suzuki car through us with free vehicle registration, free servicing for a year and N100,000 fuel allowance.

Widow demands justice over husband’s murder



“We will also reward 30 lucky customers with a five–star dinner experience when they perform a minimum of five transactions on their mobile app, POS & Web and USSD (*901#) platforms.

“Customers will get 20 per cent off their initial monthly, quarterly or annual subscription when they subscribe to our XclusivePlus proposition and the first 50 customers to activate or reactivate their Diamond Business Advantage accounts will enjoy one-month free Ebony Life TV advert.

“Instant prizes will also be given to customers who subscribe to our Healthxtra plan.

“We are offering all these and more to our customers to show how much we appreciate them for their consistent patronage.

“To join our rewarding train, all you need to do is to dial *901#, or walk into any Access Bank branch close to you to reactivate or open a new account and start enjoying the Valentine Campaign benefits,” Umeh said.

Access Bank is the leading retail bank in Nigeria with over 600 branches and more than 40 million customers.(NAN)