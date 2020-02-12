Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) has announced a significant appointments to its Board and Executive Management.

Transcorp is a listed industrial holding company, whose interests include Transcorp Power, Nigeria’s largest power generator, Transcorp Hotels, owner of the iconic Transcorp Hilton, and significant upstream oil and gas assets.

The group, appointed Owen Omogiafo as President/GCEO of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, with effect from March 25, 2020. She succeeds Valentine Ozigbo, who is retiring to pursue a career in public service, having served Transcorp for close to a decade.

Owen is currently the MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc and has over two decades of corporate experience in organisational development, human capital management, banking, change management and hospitality.

She holds a B.Sc. in Sociology & Anthropology from the University of Benin, an M.Sc. in Human Resource Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science and is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and IESE Business School, Spain.

Also, Dupe Olusola has been appointed as the MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, effective from March 25, 2020. And she is currently the Group Head, Marketing at United Bank for Africa Plc, with over 21 years of corporate experience including MD/CEO of Teragro Juice Concentrate Plant.

She holds a BA in Economics from the University of Leicester and a Masters in Development Economics from the University of Kent.

The Board of Transcorp Hotels Plc has also approved the appointment of Helen Iwuchukwu as an Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer of the company.

She is currently the Group Company Secretary of Transcorp Plc. She holds an LL. B. (Hons) degree in Law and was enrolled as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1993 (BL Hons) and holds a Master of Laws degree (LL. M.) from Middlesex University Business School, London.

Similarly, Christopher Ezeafulukwe has been appointed as the MD/CEO of Transcorp Power Plant, Ughelli and was the Executive Director, Business Development & Legal, Transcorp Plc.

He has over 21 years’ experience in business development, legal advisory and company secretarial roles. He holds an LL.B from the University of Lagos, a B.L from the Nigerian Law School, an LL.M from the University of Lagos and further LL.M in Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Law from the University of Houston, Texas.

The Board of Transcorp Power Ltd has also approved the appointment of Okaima Ohizua as Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer of Transcorp Power Ltd.

She is currently Executive Director, Customer Services at Transcorp Hotels Plc. She has over 25 years working experience and has been key to the continued service transformation at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, since joining the Board and Management in 2013.

The Board of Transcorp Plc., also, announced the appointment of Valentine Ozigbo as a Non-Executive Director, following his resignation as MD/CEO of Transcorp Plc.

Speaking on these appointments, the Chairman, Transcorp Group and Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu, CON, expressed his confidence that the newly appointed chief executives and non-executive directors will further strengthen Transcorp’s mission of improving lives across Nigeria.

“These appointments demonstrate our commitment to nurturing talent and rewarding success. We have a deep pool of highly qualified and dedicated employees, who can be challenged with more responsibility in attaining our corporate vision.

We remain committed to diversity and inclusion; are delighted by the depth and quality of experience that this leadership team brings to our group. These appointments further indicate our internal succession capacity and strong corporate governance practices,” he said.