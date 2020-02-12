A 19-year-old Emmanuel Okeke on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly belonging to an unlawful society.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is being charged for conspiracy, unlawful society and breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Samuel Mishozumu, alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by unnecessarily loitering around Alhaji Suliamon Surajudeen.

He noted that the defendant allegedly belonged to an unlawful society known as `30 Billion Boys Confraternity’.

Mishozumu told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on Nov. 21, 2019, about 5.30 p. m. at Block 1, Bicon Light School, Abule Ado, Lagos.

“The defendant and his gang constituted nuisance by roaming aimlessly at the office of the complainant,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O. D. Njoku, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N30, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Njoku ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government and to have their addresses verified by the court on oath.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences violate Sections 41, 168 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,