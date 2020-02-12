Sowore Omoyele, Convener, #RevolutionNow has resumed his trial in Abuja.

Recall Daily Times reported that the trial of Omoyele Sowore, Convener, #RevolutionNow, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, is to resume on Wednesday as rescheduled from Tuesday due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

However, according to reports, Justice Ojukwu is yet to appear in court.

Furthermore, amongst those present in court are Nobel Laurate, Wole Soyinka, Former Senator, Shehu Sani

Details later…



