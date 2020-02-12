The House of Representatives on Wednesday moved to standardise safety and environmental management to bolster the country’s economy and future well-being.

Specifically, the House has intends to maximise the gains of the sector to boost the nation’s economy and develop a human resources base for the country, Africa and the world.

The bill for an Act to establish a chartered institute and safety management in Nigeria has passed first reading in the House and was sponsored by Rep. Robert Aondona Tyough, representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency.

The bill seeks to apart from standardising environmental and safety management, make practitioners in the industry sufficiently equipped to cope with the dynamics of the modern safety world.

Also, when passed into law, the bill will regularize and professionalise the practice of environment and safety management to make the profession attain and maintain international standards.

“The bill will develop basic intermediate and advanced skills to upgrade personnel in the field of environment, establish safety nets to assist communities on how to be sustainable and healthy in a competitive world,” the lawmaker stated.

Rep. Tyough explained that the establishment of the institute is imperative because it will develop and implement environmental, health and safety management systems that can guarantee a better future for the country.

According to Rep. Tyough, the need to manage cost and limited resources has resulted in a trend to move beyond regulatory compliance to high professionalism.