Jos – 2020 (NAN) Mr Audu Pele, head coach of t he Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Plateau United Football Club of Jos, is dead.

Mr Albert Dakup, the Media Officer of the team announced the death of the 58-years-old coach in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Dakup said that Pele died Wednesday afternoon at his residence along Ali Kazaure community in Jos North local government area of the state following a brief illness.

According to him, the deceased was hospitalised at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, and was discharged on Monday.

Dakup said the deceased, who is survived by a wife, five children and many relations joined the services of Plateau United as a coach of the feeder team in 2014.

“Following a string of poor results shortly after returning to the NPFL in 2016, the management of the team headed by Pius Henwan, elevated coach Pele alongside other coaches from the feeder team to the main team.

“He had contributed immensely in moving the team from relegation that season as he served as acting head coach in the absence of Zakary Baraje

“Pele also played a prominent role in the road to winning the team first league title in 2017 when he assisted coach Kennedy Boboye achieved that feet .

“Last season he was the team’s stabilising force when he stood in for its Head coach, Abdu Maikaba, who was away on national duty with the Flying Eagles,” he said.

The media officer said Pele played for the defunct Nigerian standard and JIB Rock Strikers, adding that he coached Mighty Jets and the JUTH FC among other clubs.

Dakup said the remains of Pele has since been buried according to Islamic rights. (NAN)