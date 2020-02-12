Professor Wole Soyinka was at the Federal High Court in Abuja in solidarity with Omoyele Sowore as his trial for treasonable felony filed against him by the Nigerian government resumes.



But Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Nigerian Government to pay N200,000 each to Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, who are both standing trial in a case brought against them

Ojukwu’s action was necessitated by the prosecution’s sloppy showing on Wednesday where A. Aliyu standing in for the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), tried to slow down proceedings and further delay the commencement of the trial proper by making several false statements.