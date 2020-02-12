Mary Onyali, a former Nigerian sprinter, has expressed satisfaction with the standard of tartan tracks laid at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Edo.

Onyali in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Wednesday, said the engineers did a good job in fixing of the tracks.

She, however, cautioned against holding non-sporting events on the tracks.

“The engineers did a good job by gradually lowering and handling of the radiant of the tracks so it will flush water away easily and in that way, the track can last 15 years if maintained.

“Nothing but spikes and regular flat shoes should go on the tracks, through that, the tracks will last long,” she said.

Onyali also appreciated the fact that the stadium was covered against wind and rains, saying that ”it will help athletes’ performance.

“A sprinter, especially a 100 meter runner hates wind blowing against the face when running,” she said.