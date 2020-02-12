The Edo state government has faulted the claim that the Governor Godwin Obaseki is behind the rising political violence that has culminated in the bombing of residences of perceived political opponents within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.



Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, who spoke with journalists in Benin on Wednesday, said the incidents of violence in the state is a confirmation of all manner of persons with a history of violence who recently joined the APC.



Ohonbamu said that the state remains peaceful and warned all political actors perpetrating various forms of violence to desist to allow peace reign in the state.



“When desperate politicians want to create tension when there is no tension and give the impression to the President, and the whole world that law and order have broken down in the state, then it is unfortunate.



“The purported defection of some EPM members to APC was an ominous sign of disaster. I don’t think that what is happening now is unexpected. This is exactly the kind of result you get when all manner of persons defect to the party.

“The tendency is to embarrass the state; the smear campaign to make the people believe that Governor Godwin Obaseki is not doing well in terms of security, but this is not the situation. It is necessary for you to know that everything in terms of security architect is in place. They are the ones doing all these acts of violence.



“The situation is becoming very severe even though it is not yet critical but it is very necessary for us to put the issue at the right perspective so that Edo people will be the better judge,” Ohonbamu said.