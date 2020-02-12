Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to intervene and secure the immediate release of a journalist and publisher of Cross River Watch, Agba Jalingo, who has been arbitrarily incarcerated at the Calabar Correctional Facility for over five months.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a letter addressed to the Malami, said it is imperative for the Attorney General to intervene as the continued detention of the of the journalist is giving Nigeria a very bad reputation in the international arena as it has been construed that our government has scant respect for the fundamental right to freedom of speech especially of the media.

The Daily Tines recalls that Agba Jalingo was arrested for publishing damning reports against the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, and is currently standing trial on the charges of cybercrimes and terrorism.

“We write to express our concerns on the case of Mr. Agba Jalingo, a journalist and the publisher of Cross River Watch who has been arbitrarily incarcerated at the Calabar Correctional Facility since August 22, 2019 by the agents of Cross River State government.

“Citizen Agba Jalingo has also been subjected to a very unusual and controversial trial at the Federal High Court in Calabar, Cross River State.

“He has also been refused bail twice by the court. The trail of Mr. Jalingo’s travail appears to give off the scent of persecution and not prosecution. Such perception should not be allowed to thrive given that Nigeria is a State Party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.],” said Wabba.

Furthermore, the NLC President said it was necessary to correct the perception of persecution by putting in place both judicial and administrative processes of ensuring the release of Mr. Agba Jalingo from detention.

“Our concern is that the government should demonstrate that it is only interested in the lawful prosecution and not persecution of Mr. Agba Jalingo.

“We, therefore, request that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation should use his good offices and secure the release of Mr. Agba Jalingo as quickly as possible,” he added.