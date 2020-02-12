A Nigerian Feminist, Nkechi Bianze has slammed Nollywood actors over their nonchalant attitude towards their colleagues in need.

Bianze on Monday said this in a post on her facebook page on Wednesday, while referring to Ernest Asuzu, a former Nollywood star who was recently seen begging for alms.

She frowned at the rate at which most Nollywood actors fall sick or go into the begging profession, while those who have the means to help them out only sit and watch as these impoverished actors die.

READ ALSO: ‘Give upcoming actors a chance’ – Nollywood actress tells producers



She stated, “A lot of you are multimillionaires and you sit and watch someone you once shared the screen with suffer and die, How do you do it?

She also revealed that these ‘rich’ Nollywood actors only celebrate their colleagues at their death.

“Ernest Asuzu, your colleague is now a beggar and down with stroke, And you are all watching.

“If he dies now; you all will start drafting some stale tributes to him posthumously just like you did for your other colleagues who turned out.”

She, however urged them to turn from their wicked ways and give Ernest money as he needs it while he is still alive.

“News Flash! He is Alive. Save your tributes and Give him Money. That’s what he needs,” she noted.