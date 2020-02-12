A 30-year-old man, Sunday Eze, was on Wednesday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a Suzuki mini bus valued at N850,000.

The defendant is standing trial on two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.







Eze, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Feb. 10, about 10:00a.m., at No. 17, Sanusi Street in Sari-Iganmu, Lagos.

She alleged that Eze had stolen the mini bus with registration number KGE 101 YC from the complainant, Mr Paul Onwuka.

Omisakin said that the offence contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 prescribes a three year jail term for offenders while Section 411 stipulates a two-year term for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 24 for hearing.