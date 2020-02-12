The Kano state government has pledged to partner with the federal government towards revitalising the Prizer Diagnosis Centre at Kwanar Dawaki, in Dawakin-Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje made the promise when he inspected the centre accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire, who was in the state for the 2020 Kano state Primary Health Care summit.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, said this in a statement in Kano on Wednesday.

Gov. Ganduje said the state would partner with the federal government to ensure that the centre was revitalised to enable it become fully operational.

“The real issue is that, the facility was built by Pfizer and then disagreement erupted between Pfizer and the then state government.

“We will try our best to see that we contact Pfizer and discuss with them, so as to see what the gaps that need our attention are; we will try and fill in those gaps because it will be for the benefit of our people.

“We will also look at other areas like consumables to dialogue with Pfizer, even the management of the facility would be discussed with them, to have good landing for the facility to bounce back to good use.

“We will definitely dialogue with them, because we cannot afford to waste the costly machines that are put in place,” he said.

Earlier, the minister of health said he was impressed by the type of machines he saw at the facility, adding that “the facility will go a long way in further developing quality research for scholars and students.

“There is still opportunity for collaboration between the facility and similar ones across the country, for example there is a similar facility in Lagos and in other similar places.

“Being under the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, students of anatomy, physiology and medical bio-chemistry use the facility under the faculty of basic medical sciences,” he said.