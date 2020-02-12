The Inter -Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has picked holes in the recent deregistration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Most of the delisted parties are members of the council with the body wondering why seven members of the council that supported the delisting of the affected parties by INEC would declare themselves as the interim executive of IPAC.

IPAC National Publicity Secretary, Ademola Abidemi, in a statement said Chief Peter Ameh remains the chairman of the council, describing the act by the seven members as gross misconduct and an infraction of the IPAC Code of Conduct.

The council noted that the 74 delisted parties have been in court and the court will rule on the issues on February 17.

“It is unfortunate that some political party leaders will hurriedly join INEC in this tussle to rob Nigerians of our fundamental rights to freedom of association as it is enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“IPAC is not a local club association; it is a body of all political parties in Nigeria. We chose our leaders through election and we just did not too long ago at the national and state levels across the country with INEC officials in attendance.

“The council has its guiding principles as it is very clear in the Article 5 of the IPAC Code of Conduct, the conditions in which an executive committee can be removed from office; none of the actions of these seven desperate men purported interim committee can be found in the IPAC Code of Conduct.

“The council therefore, condemns the publications ascribed to the group and urges the public to disregard them as they do not represent the position and the interest of the council.

“Whatever pronouncement made by the group has no effect on the council at the national and state levels. The council under the leadership of Peter Ameh, is using this medium to inform all state executive to remain firm and maintain the status quo until the case in court is over.

“The council remains under the leadership of Ameh and is worried about the information flying around about the alleged decision of INEC across the states to factionalise IPAC in order to pervert the course of justice,” the statement added.