President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to resign due to his inability to tackle what a group tagged as the worsening security situation, particularly in the north.

The Coalition of Concerned Northern Youths (CCNY) which made the call in a press statement issued by the National Convener, Comrade Muhammed Ishaq said that it was imperative to ask the president to resign now since the same problem of insecurity is replaying itself under his administration after promising to end the situation once he takes over the affairs of government.

The coalition said for almost five years now since President Buhari took over the mantle of leadership, the security situation has become worse despite promises made by the president to bring to an end the sufferings experienced by Nigerians as a result of insecurity.

“We are left with no option than to respectfully, but vehemently call on President Muhammadu Buhari to honourably resign so as to give room for someone who has what it takes to address the security problem that constantly turns our nation to another version of Somalia,” the coalition said.

The coalition, which said it represents millions of youths from various nooks and crannies of north, said they are pained by the insecurity problem that is threatening to consume the northern region of the country.

“The above call is made in the best interest of the nation having considered the fact that the insecurity problem is caused and maintained by nothing, but the failure of leadership,” he added.

The coalition further observed that “it is a glaring fact that the security situation of Nigeria is seriously deteriorating and our agony as victims is aggravating.

“This lingering insecurity problem is one of the major reasons that made us to clamour for change and voted Goodluck Jonathan out in 2015.

“Instead of finding a panacea to the problem, the problem has resurfaced in an escalating dimension under the watch of someone that vowed to be our saviour.

“Our stance as youths and backbone of our nation is that we are tired of excuses while our lives are being taken from us hourly. We cannot continue watching while our region is being turned to ashes and a cemetery,” the statement said.

The coalition while stating that the youths cannot keep mute and watch their future being punctured and fractured due to the carelessness and negligence of those that are entrusted with the responsibility of protecting them, noted that investigations reveal that 80 per cent of the victims of the insecurity are Nigerian youths, particularly northerners.

“It is on reliable and available records that not less than 245 persons were killed in violent attacks across Nigeria in January 2020 only. The Expat Insider Survey of 2019 by InterNations has revealed that Nigeria is the third most dangerous country in the world due to widespread insecurity and corruption,” the statement further revealed.

The coalition said the aforementioned facts have irrefutably shown that President Buhari has woefully failed to secure the lives of Nigerians due to lack of will, commitment or competence.

“When Nigeria was boiling under Jonathan with Boko Haram killing thousands and over-running military barracks, almost all Nigerians believed that Jonathan was unfit to rescue the country and was voted out,” Ishaq declared.